Law Expands To Allow For More Raffles, Poker Runs

Motorcycles line the streets in some small towns during the summer for several charity poker run events to benefit neighbors and organizations.

Illinois had 256 new laws that went into effect yesterday. One of those laws benefits non-statewide law enforcement associations to conduct poker runs and raffles – like Queen of Hearts drawings. The Poker Run Law expands the pool of eligible groups to conduct such events throughout the state.

Poker runs and raffles typically help out charitable causes like veterans groups, and many times the winner ends up donating their winnings to the cause benefiting from the raffle or run.

Poker runs’ final stops and raffles will still have to be covered by a license from a licensing entity issued by the local or county government to remain legal. Violation of any provision of the Act is a Class C misdemeanor.