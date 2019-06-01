Lawmaking Session Extended Through the Weekend

Illinois lawmakers voted to extend their legislative session through June 2nd on Friday. Lawmakers are bogged down with a backlog of bills including the state’s legalized gambling expansion and a major capital infrastructure bill.

Lawmakers had already passed lengthy bills and debates surrounding abortion expansion, the graduated income tax and it’s rates, and legalizing recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also have passed minor laws including inclusion of LGBTQ history in classrooms and defining sexual consent in health education.

Lawmakers adjourned at a reasonable hour last night before returning to the state house at 10AM this morning to continue to slog through pages of legislation awaiting votes, debate, or committee hearings.