Laws to Beef Up ISP & First Responders Support Signed Into Law

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a handful of laws to beef up the Illinois State Police and to help first responders struggling with mental health issues.

One new law lifts the requirements of a Bachelor’s Degree to become a State Trooper. Instead, applicants will need an Associate Degree or 60 hours of college credit. Acting Director of ISP Brendan Kelly says that the State Police doesn’t want to exclude any good candidates. “This bill is designed to assist the Illinois State Police with recruiting a larger and more diverse pool of quality applicants who will bring life experiences with them that will have prepared them for this calling. The ISP must be elite but not elitist.”

The other law establishes a peer support program for first responders, a suicide prevention task force, and privacy protections for officers seeking mental health treatment said Governor Pritzker. “These individuals are seen as the strongest of the strong – our police officers, our state troopers, our first responders and deservedly so. Let’s be clear, there is nothing weak about getting help. In fact, it’s one of the most courageous things that someone can do.”

Additionally, victims of sexual assault will be able to electronically monitor if their rape kit has been processed by state laboratories. The laws were signed during First Responders Day at the State Fair on Friday.