Lawsuit Against Madigan, Democrats Gets New Judge

A new judge has been set in a case against Illinois’ Democratic Party and House Speaker Michael Madigan. On Monday, Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer of the U.S. Northern District of Illinois Court announced that the case against Madigan and the Democrats would be moved under U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, a native of Normal, Illinois. The lawsuit filed by Pleasant Plains native Alaina Hampton over sexual harassment and retaliation allegations that happened in Madigan’s office two years ago will be getting underway soon. Seeger has worked under former Reagan-era appointee Judge David B. Sentelle in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C.

Justice David B. Sentelle would be eventually replaced in 2013 by former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.

Hampton, who now lives in Chicago, recently told Illinois NPR she has been unable to find work as a political consultant. Hampton had previously been a successful consultant for now – Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton’s 5th District Representative campaign in 2016. After the allegations, Hampton said she’s only been able to work on two campaigns – a municipal race in Chicago and another out of state. Hampton told NPR she has been fearful of seeking a therapist for some of the emotional trauma she’s experienced in the fallout of the lawsuit because therapy notes can be discoverable via subpoena in a lawsuit. Hampton told WLDS News last week that she is working to form a non-profit organization that addresses the lack of affordable mental health therapy options for victims of workplace sexual harassment and assault in the state.