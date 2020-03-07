Lenz Field Complex Purchased By Two Local Families

A small group of investors with ties to local baseball have purchased a Jacksonville sports complex. Two families from Jacksonville and Beardstown are beginning the operation of Future Champions Sports Complex immediately following their purchase of Lenz Field and Sports Complex on March 6, according to an announcement on The Source newspaper’s Facebook page this evening.

Local businessman Tom Lenz started the complex with a single all-weather turf field in 2007. Lenz has sold the complex that now consists of six turfed baseball and softball fields to Adam Jamison, Kristin Jamison, Larry Jamison, Clint Wherley and Joel Wherley.

Both Adam Jamison and Clint Wherley were standout baseball players at Beardstown High School who went on to play collegiate baseball in the state. Kristin & Adam Jamison operate Jamison Future Swings instruction facility in Jacksonville. Clint Wherley is an instructor at Jamison Future Swings. Former owner Tom Lenz contacted them over a year ago about purchase of the complex.

Photo Courtey of Lenz Field website.

Whitetail Properties listing said the 28.6 acres of the facility was originally listed at $6.1 million back in October 2019. The official sale price of the complex has not been made public.

Future Champions Sports Complex will welcome high school boys and girls to Jacksonville during three subsequent weekends beginning March 20, with the travel team season officially kicking off on April 3. The new owners of the complex are in the process of scheduling grand opening events to officially welcome the public.