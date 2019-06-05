Lenz Field reportedly for sale at $6.1 million

By Anthony Engle on June 5 at 8:59am

Lenz Field is apparently up for sale.

According to the website Lands of America, Lenz Field Sports Complex is currently set at a selling price of $6.1 million.

The complex on Kelly Street sits on 28.6 acres, according to a Lands of America post.

Some details listed as part of the post are that the sports complex is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and that there is a 300 vehicle space paved parking lot.

Also, according to the post, all the fields have lighted scoreboards and live streaming.