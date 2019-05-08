Letter of complete disapproval issued by President Jennings for a trustee-approved TIF application

A letter has been sent out to the trustees of South Jacksonville refuting a granted TIF application.

Village President Harry Jennings penned a letter that was apparently placed in the mail boxes of each trustee on Monday night that detailed reasons why Jennings was exerting a power of veto.

Though the word ‘veto’ is never used in the letter, the Village President referred to the letter as a ‘notice of veto’ in email correspondence between trustees, media outlets, and possibly others.

The purpose of the letter was mentioned as a notice of disapproval. In the letter sent to trustees, President Jennings listed a number of other projects currently being funded by village TIF dollars that would be able to utilize approximately $550,000 in funds currently being given to Sleep Inn.

Two other letters have been provided to WLDS/WEAI News that were written to President Jennings and the owner of the Sleep Inn. They were signed by the five trustees who voted on May 2nd to approve the Sleep Inn Tax Increment Financing application. Trustee Greg Nelson voted no.

Part of the letter to Jennings from the 5 trustees says, “The mayor is free to his opinions, but we are equally free to disregard them, along with his recommendations, and vote for what we feel is best for the future of this Village”.

In a letter to the owner of the Sleep Inn, the 5 trustees who voted for the application to be approved said that the matter will be reconsidered and, should the Board vote as it did before, the application would be officially approved.

According to Article 5, Division 3-2 of the Illinois Municipal Code, “All resolutions and motions which either create any liability against a city or village, provide for the expenditure or appropriation of its money, or sell any city, village or school property, and all ordinances, passed by the council or board shall be deposited with the city or village clerk… Those of which he disapproves he shall return to the council or board, with his written objections, at the next regular meeting of the council or board occurring not less than 5 days after their passage… The mayor or president may disapprove entirely of an ordinance, resolution, or motion making an appropriation. If the mayor or president fails to return any ordinance or any specified resolution or motion with his written objections, within the designated time, it shall become effective despite the absence of his signature.”

The written letter was offered to trustees within the five-day time frame. However, it should be noted due to the wording of the quoted section of the Illinois Municipal Code that a meeting to return the approved application may have been required to be held, also within 5 days of the trustee vote.