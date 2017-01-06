Levitt AMP Concert Series Returning to Jacksonville this Summer

The highly-popular Levitt AMP Concert Series is returning to Jacksonville this summer for a second straight year.

It was announced yesterday that Jacksonville was among one of the fifteen cities around the country to receive a $25,000 matching grant to host the free outdoor concert series.

Jacksonville Main Street Event Coordinator Kristin Jenkins says her organization is extremely excited about bringing back the concerts, especially given the success of last year’s series.

Jenkins says Jacksonville Main Street has started forming a committee for this summer’s series, and looks forward to getting all of the downtown businesses involved.

As for the music itself, Jenkins explains that the idea is to explore various genres, typically ones that audiences aren’t familiar with.

The Levitt AMP Concert Series begins on Friday June 2nd, with shows every Friday until August 4th. All concerts will take place on Jacksonville’s Downtown Square unless there is inclement weather.