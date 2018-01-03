Levitt AMP Concert Series will not be returning to Jacksonville this summer

After being a finalist three years in a row, and a grant winner for the last two years, a local organization will not receive grant assistance for a local summer event.

Levitt AMP announced yesterday it’s grant winners for the annual Levitt Your City concert series, and Jacksonville was not on the list.

Jacksonville Main Street helped to put on the concert series on the downtown square, and we spoke with executive director Judy Tighe about the news she received from Levitt AMP.

Tighe says that there was not much in terms of an explanation from Levitt AMP, but she does give a guess as to the reason Jacksonville was not chosen.

The other Illinois town that Tighe mentions is Galva, IL who has previously applied for the Levitt grant as well. Galva is a town near Galesburg that has a population of about 2,500.

While the grant was not awarded to Jacksonville, Tighe says that Main Street still plans on having some sort of event this summer.

Additionally, Tighe says that Main Street will continue to apply for the grant if they are given the opportunity.

According to Tighe, community participation and attendance at the concerts had increased over the last two years of Levitt AMP in Jacksonville.