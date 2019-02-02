LGBTQ History to Be Implemented in IL History Classrooms in 2020

LGBTQ history will be a requirement for public schools in Illinois to teach after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law today requiring all public school history classrooms incorporate contributions made by the LGBTQ community throughout the nation’s history.

The governor signed House Bill 246 today, which was sponsored by State Sen. Heather Steans. Steans cited a survey in 2015 that said that nearly 70% of students who identify as LGBTQ are verbally or sexually harassed due to their sexual orientation. She said the study of LGBTQ history will help students to understand and become more tolerant of beliefs of under represented groups. She said it would also provide role models for current LGBTQ students. The bill takes effect on July 1, 2020.