Library Extends Closure

The Jacksonville Public Library announced yesterday evening it would be extending its closure until April 7th. Director of the library, Chris Ashmore, said that the extension is following Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Stay At Home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Any library materials currently checked out will be extended while the library is closed and no late fees will accrue while the library is closed. This will be taken care of by the library. Ashmore has asked for the public to not renew any checked out materials on their own. You may return materials in the library drop box in the parking lot.

All activities, including library programs, are cancelled from now through April 7, with the hope of rescheduling programs at a later date.

Any updates will be posted to the library’s website www.jaxpl.org and the library’s Facebook page. Ashmore says staff will be periodically checking phones for messages. Ashmore has urged many citizens with a library card to utilize the library’s digital services during the extended closure.