Library to Remain Closed to Foot Traffic, Online Resources Will Continue

The Jacksonville Public Library will remain closed during the extension of Governor Pritzker’s stat at home order.

Jacksonville Public Library Director, Chris Ashmore announced this morning, the library will now be closed through Sunday May 31st, and will then reevaluate whether to reopen the library at that time, or to remain closed.

Ashmore says library personnel will be monitoring local, state and federal officials’ directives and advice in order to inform any decision as to when to reopen.

Any library materials currently checked out will be extended, and no late fees will accrue while the library is closed. Patons may also return materials in the drop box in the library parking lot.

Ashmore says all activities, including library programs, are canceled from now through May 31, with the hope of rescheduling programs at a later date.

He says the libreary will continue to provide resources online through the library’s website and Facebook page, including eBooks and audiobooks; downloadable and streaming music; streaming videos; instructional classes as well as a wide selection of virtual programming, including story times, poetry readings, short story discussions, craft programs and more.

To access the Jacksonville Public Library website, go to www.jaxpl.org

You can also find the library on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/JaxPL/