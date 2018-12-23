LifeStar Ambulance renews “Home For The Holidays” shuttle program

A local ambulance service is offering free rides to the homes of family and friends of area residents during the holidays.

Lifestar Ambulance Service is announcing that they will again be participating in their annual “Home for the Holidays” program this year. The “Home for the Holidays” program takes place every year around Christmas time, and helps transport people from Skilled Care Facilities and other persons that are disabled, bed-ridden, or wheel chair bound to their relative’s homes for the holidays free of charge.

According to Lifestar’s Jacksonville Operations Manager Dave Bye, this program is one way for Lifestar to express its appreciation to the citizens its serves on a yearly basis, saying that this is something that the employees of Lifestar enjoy doing each year.

Lifestar will schedule a pickup time as well as a time to return people back to their residences after spending whatever time the persons wish to spend with their families. There might be releases that families would need to sign if the individual is a resident of a Skilled Care Facility. Those wishing to utilize the “Home for the Holidays” service should check with their Director of Nurses at the facility and inquire about the proper procedures.

Lifestar can be contacted for more information at 217-245-7540.