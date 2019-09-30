LIHEAP Applications Begin Tomorrow

Seniors and people with disabilities can begin applying for home energy assistance tomorrow. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a state and federally funded energy assistance program for families with low income in which heating bill payments are made on behalf of eligible households. HEAP applications are processed through a network of 35 local administering agencies around the state.

Customers must have the following documentation when applying for assistance either online or at a local office:

• Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of the application.

• A copy of their current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).

• A copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

• Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

• Proof that their household received TANF or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or SNAP, if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Those wishing to apply in Morgan County should call the MCS Community Services number at 243-9404 from 8:30-12:00 and 1:00-4:30 beginning tomorrow. You can find more information by visiting this link.