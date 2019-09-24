LIHEAP to Help With Winter Electric Bills

People who struggle paying electric bills will soon be able to apply to a program to make it through the winter. Low-income seniors (60+) and persons with permanent disabilities can make appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Those with pending disability status with Social Security are also eligible but documentation must be provided.

LIHEAP will open on November 1st for households that contain a child age 5 or under, disconnected or imminent disconnection households and December 1st will assist all other eligible households with income up to 150% of the Federal poverty guideline.

Those wishing to apply in Morgan County should call the MCS Community Services number at 243-9404 from 8:30-12:00 and 1:00-4:30 beginning October 1st. Visit the link attached to this story for more guidelines and the list of necessary documentation to sign up for the program.