Lincoln Land Animal Clinic Hosts Open House At New Facility October 5th

A fixture for pet wellness in Jacksonville recently received a massive makeover. The Lincoln Land Animal Clinic, located at 1148 Tendick Street in Jacksonville recently moved into a new facility right behind their old one. In operation since 1963, the new building more than doubles their original size. Dr. Joseph Koch said that they have been in the new building for a month now. They plan on demolishing the old facility to make room for more parking. Dr. Koch describes some of the new areas in the new facility that will be displayed during the open house today.

Due to the expansion, the clinic is looking to hire additional certified veterinary technicians.

The new facility features separate cat and dog waiting areas and exam rooms, as well as separate kennel spaces for cats, small dogs, and large dogs. The facility also features a new state-of-the-art surgical suite and treatment area.

Tomorrow at 12:30 the facility will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony. Dr. Koch and his wife Colleen will be hosting the event until 3PM. The open house will feature a raffle of various pet-related items as well as cookies and lemonade. The open house is for people only due to tours of the facility. For more information about the event, call 245-9508.