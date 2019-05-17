Lincoln Land Community College to Assist Displaced Robert Morris Students

An area college is closing its doors while another is stepping in to fill the void. Robert Morris University Illinois announced Tuesday that it will be closing its campus.

Robert Morris has been in Springfield since 1988 and the closure will effect about 20 undergraduate students. RMU will not be taking in a freshman class this coming fall and will be redirecting students to online coursework or to their Peoria campus to fulfill their degree requirements.

In the interim, a local community college has stepped in to help fill the void of those students who would possibly be displaced by the closure. Lincoln Land Community College, based in Springfield but with campuses in Jacksonville, Beardstown, Taylorville, and Litchfield, is offering a program for students to easily transfer their coursework if online or travel to Peoria is not a possibility.

Dr. Lesley Fredrick, LLCC Vice President of Student Services, provides some information for students wishing to transfer from RMU to LLCC. “What I can tell your right now is that we have assembled a response team that will be able to assist RMU students that are effected by the closure. If they would like to transition into Lincoln Land and take advantage of the courses and programs that we have available, we have a team of folks that are ready and waiting to assist them and make that transition as smooth as possible.”



Frederick details what the response team will be doing when it comes to transferring credits for students between the two schools. “The challenges of Robert Morris is that they are on a quarter system and we are on a semester system. That does create a little bit of bumpiness, but we do have a process for transferring credits. Our goals with the response team is to make that process the least bumpy as possible if students are looking to transfer to Lincoln Land and a semester-based system.”



Frederick notes that a full transfer may not be an option for junior or senior undergraduate students, but they still have options. “Lincoln Land is an associate’s degree granting school, so it may not make the most sense for students at Robert Morris who are in their junior or senior year [to transfer]. However, if they were looking to take a summer course or something like that, Lincoln Land could be a viable option as they are considering their other transfer needs. That way they could stay on track with summer classes that they had already planned to take.”



Frederick urges any Robert Morris University Illinois student to contact Lincoln Land’s special transfer program for them at 217-786-9600 or email RMU2LLCC@llcc.edu for further information or to begin the transfer process right away.