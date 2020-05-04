Lincoln Land Goodwill Announces New CEO

Land of Lincoln Goodwill has announced the name of their new CEO. The board of directors has promoted Vice President of Finance and interim CEO Ron Culves to become the permanent CEO of the group. Board Chair Dr. Janet Kirby said the board made the decision back on March 19th but wanted to delay the announcement so Goodwill leadership could focus on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culves joined Land of Lincoln Goodwill in 2014 as Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining Goodwill, Culves served for eightyears as Chief Financial Officer with Central Counties Health Centers, Inc. Culves replaces Sharon Durbin who resigned in July 2019 amid cutting 12 paid workers from the non-profit organization’s chain of thrift stores after the passage of the state’s new minimum wage increases happened in May. The move was chided by state lawmakers, especially since the company was targeting minimum wage workers and extra money had been made available in the state budget to make up for the new wage for human services organizations.

Lincoln Land Goodwill overseas 15 retail operations across Central Illinois including the Jacksonville location. Currently all Goodwill retail stores and donations centers are temporarily closed and the Goodwill Adult Services program hasalso been suspended. Goodwill Career Centers are operating virtually to support people with career guidance needs and unemployment filing support. People seeking help should contact the Springfield Center at 217-303-9532 or 217-899-0717 or email Laura.kuhl@llgi.org or David.macdonna@llgi.org.