Lincoln Land Receives Grant to Help Apprenticeship Programs

A local college will be receiving a chunk of a 4 million dollar grant from the federal government. Lincoln Land Community College along with Richland Community College in Decatur and Parkland Community College in Champaign were awarded a part of the grant from the federal government to help support the development and expansion of apprenticeship programs. The grant, which comes from the Federal Department of Labor, was announced on Tuesday afternoon by the Illinois Community College Board.

Dr. Carmen Allen, Professor of Computer Information Systems at LLCC-Springfield, is the point person for the project. She details what Lincoln Land will do with the grant.

“My understanding is, I am not sure about the disbursement or any of the details about when the funds will be received but there is a 4 million dollar total grant and 10 community colleges are eligible and Lincoln Land is one of them. We should be receiving 400,000 dollars and what we would do with that is dedicate it specifically to to information technology apprenticeships for our students. We have in place currently, our information technology program and we have internships that students already use which are not quite as robust as apprenticeships are but it is kind of the same model. We are experienced in two areas, educating our students and providing them with work related experiences.”

The colleges will be a part of ICCB’s efforts to expand a Customized Apprenticeship Program for Information Technology, also called CAP-IT. The program is an effort to create bridge programs to allow low-skilled and low-wage workers to better basic skills, programs for related technical instruction and apprenticeship programs for paid work-based learning and post-secondary education.

Allen says the apprenticeship style programs have multiple benefits.

“When you think about the term, it means that a student would be in a workplace. So somewhere in a technology related job with an apprentice showing that student the way that they should be working in the workplace. Almost all apprenticeships require some form of payment while students are working and learning. It is a really wonderful model for us to use and it is something that Lincoln Land needs to do a little bit more of and honestly, I think what we need to do is make sure that our partnerships with our employers who are seeking out these positions are strengthened. I think they are going to be really happy about what we are able to provide for them.”

The colleges will also get extensive professional development, support and technical assistance, along with help from the ICCB’s Professional Development Network to ensure they have resources they need for success of the program.

Inclusion and diversity are also a main component to receiving the grant help, according to Allen.

“Targeting what we call underrepresented groups in the field of information technology. That would include any minority group, females, or folks that might be socioeconomically challenged. It is a great opportunity for any of these particular groups and we would be recruiting directly to them and that is what makes this a wonderful thing is that, when any student, regardless of their status, is looking toward a program like this. If they know that there is a job waiting for them at the end of their education experience, that is a pretty big draw for a lot of folks. I think it is something that will really help the program tremendously.”

Lincoln Land Community College has campuses in Springfield, Jacksonville, Beardstown, Taylorville, and Litchfield.