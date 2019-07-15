Lincoln Land Wind Project is Looking for Local Businesses

The Lincoln Land Wind Project kicked off an event for local business owners this week. On Wednesday, Apex Clean Energy began inviting local businesses to sign up for their Local Vendor Program on their website. Helen Humphreys, Public Affairs Manager for Apex, explains how to sign up to be in the directory.

“It is a structure that enables people who operate or earn businesses in the community to reach out to us and let us know that they are interested in working in some capacity on the Lincoln Land Wind project. If you go to our website, you will find a link to the local vendor program page and what somebody can do is sign their business up. They can make a decision whether they want for us to add them to the list that is public or if they just want us to know that they are interested.”



Humphreys says it doesn’t cost a business anything but their time to fill out the form on the Lincoln Land Wind Project website. Humphreys details how the vendor program will work.

“What we are going to do is when it comes time for Lincoln Land Wind to hire the contractor, that is going to be responsible for hiring shift contractors and crews, we are going to make sure they know who the local business people are, what their contact information is, and how they are interested in participating in the project.”



Humphreys noted that wind farm construction is a very specialized process that requires many workers both from within and from out of state to complete the project. Typical completion of a wind farm project, she said, is about 9 months. Humphreys said that the duration of construction will provide help to local businesses from hotels, to concrete businesses, lumber companies, stores, and restaurants. She hopes it will promote cooperation with the wind energy industry.

“Communities throughout Illinois are looking at the wind energy as a source of jobs. Even the state of Illinois is doing a significant amount to encourage training in alternative energy. Whether it is in something that is operating a alternative energy project like wind farm or something else. So, we want to make it easy for local business people to work with our industry and work with the Lincoln Land Wind Project.”



Lincoln Land Wind will also be hosting the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce After Hours on Thursday, August 8th at 4:30PM at the Jacksonville Country Club. Humphreys said it will be an opportunity to feature those who sign up for the Local Vendor Program. Members of the Apex Clean Energy construction team will also be on hand to answer questions about the engineering, construction, and details of the project in Morgan County.

To learn more about the vendor program, visit lincolnlandwind.com/local_vendor_program.