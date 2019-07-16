Lincoln Square Shopping Center Sign Demolished

Morton Avenue may be looking a little different after today. The Lincoln Square Shopping Center sign has been demolished. The sign, a fixture of Morton Avenue for more than three decades, was torn down by Ace Sign Company this morning. The old sign is being scrapped and being replaced by a brand new sign within the next few days, according to a representative of Ace Sign Company. Currently, Lincoln Square is listed up for sale. Several businesses have moved in and out of the shopping center within the last few years making the new sign a necessity.

