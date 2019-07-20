Lions Club Accepting School Supply Donations

The school year is three and a half weeks away. School supplies have hit the shelves at local retailers all around the area. The Jacksonville Lions Club is doing its part to ensure that every child in District 117 has everything they need when they step into the classroom this year.

The school supply drive kicked off at the Jacksonville Wal-Mart Friday morning at 10AM and wraps up at 4 this afternoon.



Lions Club President Tom Atkins is happy to provide the supplies to all the schools in the district. “We have two weekends that we set up a couple of canopies at Wal-Mart and just ask people to contribute school supplies. Of course, they are all on sale in the sale aisles inside. People are very generous, either with cash contributions or with going inside and buying supplies and bringing them out to us. We’ve done this for about 10 years and have really been able to distribute many supplies to every school in District 117.”

Atkins says they don’t keep track of how much they get, but donations and donors are fairly regular. “We don’t count up material donations – all the crayons and pencils and things we receive – but you’re talking several thousand dollars worth of supplies easily. Some years it’s even greater than others. Now and then we have some corporate donations, but for the most part, it’s just people bring out $8 to $10 worth of things. They are pretty consistent with their donations each year.”

The Lions accept cash donations as well as all school related items. The donations will run again the weekend before school starts on Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th.