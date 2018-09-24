Liquor ordinance, items for water treatment plant on city council agenda

Several ordinances pertaining to liquor sales and the water treatment plant are on the agenda for the Jacksonville city council tonight.

During the workshop session starting at 6 o’clock prior to the regular meeting, Jacksonville aldermen will discuss whether or not to amend the city’s liquor ordinance under a report from city attorney Dan Beard. Under the city clerk’s report, members of the city council will discuss a request from Municipal Utilities for Lake Mauvaisterre Project reimbursement.

Also during the workshop session, aldermen will discuss the purchase of a copy machine for the Water Treatment Plant. They will also discuss a quote for a Bobcat skid-steer loader for the Water Treatment Plant, and a quote for a trailer for the Water Treatment Plant.

During the regular city council meeting, under the Mayor’s Report, aldermen will view a ceremony for the Jacksonville Fire Department for Service Achievements, Promotions, Swearing-in or presentation of badges. Aldermen will also vote on resolutions to approve the purchases of the Bobcat, the trailer and the copy machine for the Water Treatment Plant. \

All of tonight’s action takes place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.