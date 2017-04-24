Liquor ordinance, property rezoning among items for City Council meeting

A number of Jacksonville alderman will be sworn-in as part of tonight’s City Council meeting.

Tonight’s action begins at 6 with a workshop, where council members will discuss the animal control lease, the purchase of a truck by City Hall and the Plaza Department and awarding a bid for roofing repairs for the salt dome structure.

Following the workshop, Mayor Andy Ezard, City Treasurer Ron Smiljanich, as well as aldermen Jeff Hopkins, Lori Large-Oldenettel, Marcy Patterson, Aaron Scott and Steve Warmowski will be sworn-in for their new terms.

Among the more pertinent items on tonight’s agenda is the second reading of an ordinance to amend the Jacksonville Municipal Code regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages. Also, council members will consider the second reading of an ordinance that would rezone property on St. Andrews Drive near the Jacksonville Country club.

Tonight’s regular City Council meeting takes place at 7 o’clock. Both the workshop and City Council meeting takes place at the Jacksonville Municipal building.