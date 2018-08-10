Lisa Musch and Brittany Henry to be “Communities United” campaign co-chairs

For their most recent campaign, neighbors united.

Now, executive director Karen Walker, 2018 board president Cory Winters, and everyone at Prairieland United Way are expanding their horizons for their next campaign.

According to a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the slogan for the 2018-2019 Prairieland United Way fundraising push will be “Communities United.”

The 2018 Campaign Co-Chairs are President of the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Lisa Musch and Director of the Jacksonville Area Convention &Visitors Bureau Brittany Henry. Musch has previously served two terms on the United Way Board and also once as President in 2011.

The fundraising goal is $520,000. Prairieland United Way will kick off their 2018 campaign with a Corporate Kickoff Breakfast at 7:30 am on August 30th at the Community Center in Community Park.