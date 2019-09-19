LLCC and McDonald’s Partner For Scholarship Program

A local fast food restaurant and college are partnering up to give people scholarships for their education. Lincoln Land Community College and the local McDonald’s are partnering to host a meeting about college opportunities for McDonald’s employees on Tuesday, September 24th at 3:45 at McDonald’s located at 520 West Morton Avenue. McDonald’s is offering eligible employees scholarships of up to $2,500 to attend college.

The scholarship is meant to cover the cost of tuition for employees at Lincoln Land. To be eligible, McDonald’s personnel must be employed for 90 days, work a minimum of 15 hours a week and remain in good standing with McDonald’s.

For more information, contact LLCC-Jacksonville by calling 217-786-6699 or visiting them at 32 North Central Park Plaza, or contact McDonald’s at jvillemcd1493@gmail.com.