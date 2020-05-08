LLCC Announces Virtual Commencement

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 8, 2020 at 10:10am

Lincoln Land Community College will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony next Friday for their 2020 graduates.

The virtual ceremony will premiere on the Lincoln Land Community College website Friday May 15th at 7:30 pm, when the live event had been originally scheduled to take place.

LLCC officials say the video presentation will include graduates’ names read and displayed along with a headshot photo, their degree or certificate and any awards and honors they may have earned.

The virtual commencement video will be be available for viewing at www.llcc.edu/graduation.

Dr. Lesley Frederick, vice president of student services at LLCC says by opting for the video presentation, graduates and their families can watch and enjoy the ceremony any time.

Frederick says the theme of this years commencement is “Moving Forward” and the college administration hopes the virtual ceremony will “provide a memorable celebration to commemorate the accomplishments and perseverance of our students in these unique times.”

Students eligible to graduate this semester are being reminded that applying for graduation is still required. The graduation application can be found on the student services page at llcc.edu.

All 2020 graduates of Lincoln Land are invited to to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony planned for May of 2021.