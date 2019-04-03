LLCC Board Election Results

The Lincoln Land Community College school board will welcome two newcomers to the board as a result of yesterday’s election.

The newcomers will be plugged in district 1 and district 2.

Samantha Raymond defeated incumbent Justin Reichert in district 1. Vicki Davis defeated Pam Olive in district 2.

Wayne Rosenthal ran unopposed in district 4. Rosenthal is the former director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Davis serves with the Illinois Air National Guard. Raymond is a records and registration officer with the University of Illinois in Springfield.

The Lincoln Land Community College district encompasses all of parts of 15 counties in central Illinois, including Morgan County. There are seven elected members of the board.

