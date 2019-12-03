LLCC Foundation Scholarship Applications Being Accepted for 2020-2021 Academic Year

Prospective students in the Jacksonville and Beardstown area will have an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 scholarship at Lincoln Land Community College. The LLCC Foundation opened its scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 Academic year yesterday. Kyla Kruse, Assistant Director of Marketing and Public Relations says its a great opportunity for students to take advantage of and it’s also a way to apply for other scholarships at the college. “When you apply, you become eligible for all of the various scholarships that the Foundation has to offer,” said Kruse.

Kruse said that in the current academic year the Foundation awarded 274 students $431,655 in scholarships. Kruse says that the scholarships cover just about any major that the college offers at all of its campuses. LLCC Foundation scholarships are available for first-time and continuing students who will be enrolled full or part time at LLCC. “Some of the scholarships are specific to certain programs. There’s a variety of eligibility requirements. With one application, you put in your specific criteria and the Foundation does the work behind the scenes to match the student with all the scholarships they are eligible for.”

Kruse says its another way that Lincoln Land helps low-income students afford to pay for college and also keep LLCC as one of the best higher education values in Central Illinois. “The Foundation provides a great resource to support our students and assist them in covering tuition, which already is of great value compared to many other colleges and universities. It certainly helps bridge any gaps there may be.”

Kruse says that prospective students only need a LLCC email address: “You get assigned an email address after you submit a college application. It’s recommended for prospective students that they first fill out the college application, which is right off of the main website www.llcc.edu. There’s a blue ‘APPLY’ icon to click on. Fill out the application. Then, they will receive the email address that they need to apply for the Foundation’s scholarships.”

For more information about the Foundation scholarship program, contact Michelle Burger, the program coordinator, at michelle.burger@llcc.edu or call at 217-786-4502. The deadline to apply is March 1st.