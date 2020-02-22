LLCC-Jacksonville College Now Informational Meeting Rescheduled For Tuesday

LLCC-Jacksonville has rescheduled their College Now informational meeting for Tuesday, February 25th at 6PM at the Jacksonville High School Cafeteria. Information about the College Now program will be presented to juniors and their parents/guardians for participation in the program in Fall 2020 as seniors.

The College Now program offers high school seniors the ability to take college-level courses and earn college credits that often transfer to most colleges and universities. College Now students are allowed to select from a specific number of courses to attend at the LLCC-Jacksonville campus during the afternoons. More information about the program can be found at www.llcc.edu/jacksonville or by calling the Jacksonville center at 243-6699.