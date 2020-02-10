LLCC-Jacksonville Hosting College Now Information Night at JHS

Jacksonville High School students will have an opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school. Lincoln Land Community College-Jacksonville is hosting an information meeting about the College Now program through the college on Thursday from 6-7PM in the JHS auditorium. No registration is necessary for the program. The LLCC College Now program will be offered to JHS seniors during Fall 2020. JHS juniors and their parents or guardians are invited to attend.

Senior students who qualify will be able to take college courses on the LLCC-Jacksonville campus during school hours as a part of their schedule and earn college credit in a college classroom prior to high school graduation. At the information meeting, attendees will learn about student qualifications, program content, costs and helpful tips. For more information, contact LLCC-Jacksonville by phone at 243-6699 or email at llcc-jacksonville@llcc.edu.