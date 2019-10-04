LLCC-Jacksonville Sees Large Growth In Students, Number of Classes For Fall

Local colleges continue to see growth in enrollment. Lincoln Land Community College announced their official numbers for their fall semester yesterday. Lynn Whalen, executive director of public relations and marketing relayed the good news yesterday about the numbers. LLCC-Jacksonville saw a large jump in enrollment this fall of 11.3%, with 315 students, up 32 students from last fall. LLCC-Jacksonville students are taking 16.3% more credit hours than last fall, all according to a report from Whalen yesterday.

Overall, the college saw a growth among their overall enrollment. Fall enrollment numbers show an increase of 175 new students this fall as compared to last fall, despite the college having 119 less students overall and students taking overall less credit hours collectively. With news of state universities taking a big hit in enrollment this year, Lincoln Land’s trends are in line with the upward swing in enrollment at local liberal arts colleges. Illinois College announced record enrollment and the largest freshman class for the Fall that they had ever seen since they began tracking numbers. MacMurray College also announced last month that it was continuing to see high growth in its new student numbers.