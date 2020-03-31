LLCC Offering In-District Tuition Rates to MacMurray Transfers

Lincoln Land Community College announced yesterday it would also be joining in to help displaced MacMurray College students find a new school. The school will be offering special assistance to students who have a sophomore standing or below complete their first two years of school or to assist any MacMurray College student who may want to start on a new degree path.

MacMurray students are encouraged to email Mac2LLCC@llcc.edu or call 217-786-9600 or text 217-387-3342. Staff from the LLCC Outreach Center in downtown Jacksonville and the main campus in Springfield will answer students questions about completion of work up through the sophomore level or who wish to enroll in a career education program.

LLCC is offering in-district tuition rates to MacMurray students, regardless of their home addresses. In-district tuition is $131.50 per credit hour for summer term and $133.00 per credit hour for the fall semester. Some LLCC programs have variable tuition rates, but LLCC is one of the most affordable schools in Central Illinois. Students can also visit www.llcc.edu/Mac2LLCC for more information.