LLCC Receives Adult Literacy Grant from IL Secretary of State

Lincoln Land Community College is on the list for another grant this week. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White awarded over 5.6 million dollars through the Adult Literacy Grant Program to help learners develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills. According to a press release, a total of 14,352 learners will be served by adult literacy programs around the state. A total of 6,086 volunteer tutors will provide training for learners putting them on the path to lifelong learning. Adult literacy projects help adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or use of English as a new language.

Lincoln Land Community College’s volunteer adult literacy program will receive over $60,000 to continue providing services in reading and English-language skills at all five of their locations in Central Illinois.