LLCC Student Receives U of I Summer Internship

A Jacksonville resident has earned a prestigious biology internship for the summer. Becky Rose of Jacksonville and currently a biology major at Lincoln Land Community College, received one of the 10 internships for the nationwide Phenotypic Plasticity Research Experience for Community College Students Summer Internship Program.

Phenotypic Plasticity is the study of an organism’s behavior, morphology, physiology, and response to environmentally induced changes. For example, one may study a living thing becoming acclimated to major and minor changes in their environment, like temperature or lack of food and water. It can also measure the learning abilities of certain organisms

According to a press release, the 10-week program provides select students the opportunity to join a research lab at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the area of phenotypic plasticity. Rose will take part in a research lab studying the effect of environmental stress on neuroanatomy, or the study of the structure and organization of the nervous system.

Upon completion, students will have the opportunity to present their research at their home community college and at an undergraduate research symposium at UIUC. Rose is currently studying biology at LLCC in hopes of pursuing a career in genetic research.