LLCC Students Compete in Model UN program in St. Louis

Twelve Lincoln Land Community College students led by Dr. Chris McDonald, professor of Political Science, recently participated in the 60th annual Midwest Model United Nations in St. Louis on February 19th-22nd. LLCC represented the Republics of Madagascar and Togo. The Togo delegation won Outstanding Position Paper and Honorable Mention awards.

Midwest Model United Nations is a collegiate organization dedicated to offering delegates a unique and challenging experience through a simulation of the United Nations. The conference allows students to gain a practical understanding of pressing international issues from a perspective outside of the classroom and broaden their awareness of international politics.

Dr. McDonald is on his 17th year of leading students from LLCC to the conference. Two area students – Dylan Willis of Petersburg and Cheyenne Kesselring of Ashland were two of the dozen students from the area who attended. McDonald said in a press release that the conference is as close to the United Nations agenda that people can sometimes get with in-depth issues and research in a truly intensive experience.