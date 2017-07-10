Loami woman dead after weekend house fire

A Sangamon County woman perished in a weekend fire over the weekend.

According to the State Journal Register, 66-year old Barbara Smith was killed in a house fire Saturday night in Loami.

The Springfield-paper says that, according to Loami Fire Chief Troy Johnson, Smith’s husband was outside mowing the lawn around 7 p.m. Saturday when he noticed the fire and tried to rescue Smith. The husband was unable to reach Smith and was burned during his rescue attempt. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The house was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, according to the Journal Register. Reports say that the fire spread from the first floor to the second floor, and destroyed the two-story home.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene, and the last crews didn’t leave the home until close to 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the paper.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.