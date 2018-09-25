Little has been revealed by law enforcement authorities surrounding the shooting death of a Loami woman last week.
The State Journal Register reports 49-year-old Margie Cloyd, who lived in the 9000 block of Watret Road was found dead about 2:30 last Friday afternoon at her home.
Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies say a wounded man was found close by, but he was not identified by authorities. Investigators say the two had a dating relationship.
The Springfield newspaper reports an autopsy by the Sangamon County coroner’s office revealed Cloyd’s death was related to a gunshot wound to the leg. Sangamon county deputies say the 38-year-old man found with Cloyd also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
He has since been treated and released at one of the Springfield hospitals.
The Sangamon county sheriff’s office is investigating. A news release says there does not appear to be any danger to the community and surrounding area.
Loami Woman Shot and Killed Last Week
By Gary Scott on September 25 at 9:35am
