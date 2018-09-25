Loami Woman Shot and Killed Last Week

Little has been revealed by law enforcement authorities surrounding the shooting death of a Loami woman last week.

The State Journal Register reports 49-year-old Margie Cloyd, who lived in the 9000 block of Watret Road was found dead about 2:30 last Friday afternoon at her home.

Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies say a wounded man was found close by, but he was not identified by authorities. Investigators say the two had a dating relationship.

The Springfield newspaper reports an autopsy by the Sangamon County coroner’s office revealed Cloyd’s death was related to a gunshot wound to the leg. Sangamon county deputies say the 38-year-old man found with Cloyd also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

He has since been treated and released at one of the Springfield hospitals.

The Sangamon county sheriff’s office is investigating. A news release says there does not appear to be any danger to the community and surrounding area.

