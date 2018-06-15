Local antique mall robbed, suspect identified, further updates pending investigation

South Jacksonville Police were called Wednesday evening in regards to an apparent robbery at the South Jacksonville Antique Mall at 1850 South Main Street. According to an official South Jacksonville Police statement released at approximately 2:30 p.m. today, sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. Wednesday the 13th and 9:45 a.m. Thursday the 14th, an unknown person or persons made forcible entry into the South Jacksonville Antique Mall and remove a large assortment of collectible items.

At approximately 3 p.m., South Jacksonville Police Chief Tim Mann was able to provide this comment.

“The Illinois State Police Crime Services are on scene, and we have just recently identified a prime suspect.”

Police are asking anyone with further information regarding this crime to contact the South Jacksonville Police Department at 217-245-9222.