Local Artist Awaits 2nd National Album Release

A Winchester native is releasing his second national album in as many years. Singer-songwriter Stuart Smith will be releasing his “Sun Records EP” recorded at the famous music studio in Memphis, Tennessee on June 7th.

In October 2018, Smith released his first national release War Horse after a massive GoFundMe Campaign and relentless touring. Smith explains the reception the record received around the world. “You always wonder if anybody is ever going to listen to [your album], if anybody cares. The response from it has been good. The reviews were good. Then, to see it take off in Europe as much or more than it has in the U.S. is something that really blows my mind. You know, I figured my mom would buy a copy and that was about it. At the end of last year, though, it was being played in 64 countries so that was pretty humbling.”

Smith said he felt satisfied with his first album’s performance and decided to go for a stripped-back approach for his second release. Smith explains how the latest record came to existence. “I felt like that when War Horse was done that I had accomplished what I had wanted to accomplish with it. I’m sort of the type of person that if it feels right, then I feel like it’s worth not repeating and I’m ready to move on to the next thing. Doing a stripped back, acoustic album had sort of been on the radar for a long time; and once I had War Horse out, I then had the liberty to go do it. I found through chance that Sun Studios down in Memphis, aside from being a museum of where rock n roll was born where Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash recorded, it’s also a fully functioning studio in the late hours of the night. I started a conversation with the owners about going down there to record in October, and that’s sort of how the whole EP was born.”

Recorded in only a handful of takes directly to Sam Phillips’ four-track analog tape console, the session was engineered by Ples Hampton, son of the legendary Grammy-winning producer John Hampton.

Smith explains where he drew inspiration for the EP’s 6 new songs. “One of the things that sort of struck a chord with me as a writer was just the concept of human relationships from lovers, to parents and children, friends – things like that – just what happens when two people’s worlds collide. I began writing a lot in that theme during and after the release of the first album.”

Smith’s album will be available to order on all major music platforms on June 7 or one can pre-order the album directly at stuartsmithmusic.org, with a vinyl pressing due later in the year. Smith can be found touring throughout Illinois this summer. For his latest schedule, visit his Facebook page stusmithmusic.