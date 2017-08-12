Local authorities asking for help in theft investigation

Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties is requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in an investigation into a recent theft from a local business.

Police say sometime between August 5 and August 7, someone took a motorized bicycle from a business in the 400 block of South Main Street. Taken was a Wildfire 50cc, 24-inch motorized bicycle. The bicycle is red and brown and valued at more than $500.

Police ask anyone with information about the theft, or any other unsolved crimes in the two-county area, to submit a tip online at Crimestoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties. Tips can also be submitted by calling (217) 243-7300 or texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip needs to be “payout.”