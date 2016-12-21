Local Blanket Drive Sharing the Warmth

By Blake Schnitker on December 21 at 7:59am

A local blanket drive collected hundred of blankets for local residents over the past month.

The Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Hampton Inn by Hilton recently hosted their inaugural Share the Warmth Blanket Drive benefiting local resident in need.

Collected blankets were distributed to several organizations like Pathway Services, The Salvation Army and New Directions Warming Center.

In years past, the Visitors Bureau has collected hats and gloves. Executive Director Brittany Henry explains why they made the switch to blankets.

Henry says she’s overwhelmed by the support the community has shown with this drive

The Share the Warmth Blanket Drive has already collected almost 300 blankets, and will continue to accept donations until the end of the year.