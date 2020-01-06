Local Blanket Drive Successful

Jacksonville’s Hampton Inn in partnership with the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have successfully helped people stay warm this winter. The group’s annual blanket drive to benefit the The Women’s Crisis Center, the local Salvation Army, and the New Directions Warming Center collected 235 blankets for distribution currently. Brittany Henry, Executive Director of the Visitors Bureau and Michelle Smith, General Manager of the Hampton both expressed their appreciation to both local residents and travelers donating during the holiday season for the drive in an announcement today. Both groups plan on hosting the event next year.

