Local Blood Drives taking place throughout holidays

A number of blood drives are taking place throughout West Central Illinois the next few weeks.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center says while the demand for blood remains constant throughout the year, blood donation rates often decrease during the holidays as potential donors become busy with additional activities.

Cold and flu season, as well as inclement weather, also have an impact on blood donations.

In an effort to combat these decreases, Central Illinois Community Blood Center is giving out long-sleeve “Lifesaver” t-shirts to all registered donors from now through January 9th.

Donating blood is a safe and simple procedure taking between 45 minutes to an hour. Basic eligibility requirements include being 17 years or older, weighing at least 110 lbs and being in generally good health.

Mobile Blood Drives in Jacksonville are scheduled for Thursday at the Jacksonville Police Station, located at 200 West Douglas, between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Two other blood drives will take place at Passavant Area Hospital on Mondays, January 2nd and January 9th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to find a blood drive in your area.