Local Boy Scouts sit in on South Jacksonville Board Meeting

Last night’s South Jacksonville meeting had a bit of a different feel to it, as a group of local Boy Scouts took over the roles of Village Trustees for the evening’s proceedings.

Chairman of the Honest Abe Boy Scout Citizenship Day Bruce Selway says the scouts have been participating in activities such as these for several decades.

“We do this every year, this is the 76th Honest Abe District Boy Scout Citizenship Day. We do the preceding Village Board meeting as well as the City Council meeting the night of Citizenship Day every year, and the boys sit up on the Board and the Council and participate as the elected officials,” says Selway.

Selway explains the lessons that the Boy Scouts learn through these activities.

“How it works and the realization that you take part in your judicial system and village system so that you actually determine what’s done. It’s learning how to do what it takes to be a good citizen,” Selway says.

Also at last night’s meeting, South Jacksonville Fire Chief David Hickox provided a demonstration of the new hands-free thermal imaging masks that the department is purchasing. Hickox explains some of the advantages the new masks provide.

“This feature has a thermal imaging camera built into it. What is is is an update, its the year of technology. The current thermal imaging we do have, it still works, it’s still functional, but it’s one of those cameras where you either have to have around your neck or have your hands on it. With this new camera, your hands are free,” says Hickox. .

It was also announced that Wilbur German has removed himself from the ballot for a Village Trustee position for the upcoming Consolidated Election. With German no longer running, the ballot now contains only four names: Paula Belobrajdic-Stewart, Dick Samples, Kem Wilson and Greg Nelson.

The situation concerning Police Chief Josh Hallock being placed on administrative leave, was not discussed during last night’s meeting.