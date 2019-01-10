Local citizens hear from leadership at State of Village, City and County Address

Leadership from across the City, Village and County all spoke last night at a meeting organized annually by the Morgan County League of Women Voters.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, South Jacksonville President Harry Jennings and Morgan County Board Chairman Brad Zeller shared the podium at South Jacksonville Village Hall last night for the League of Women Voters State of the Village, City and County Address. All three leaders shared some statistics and figures from 2018, went over some of the highlights of the past year, and touched on some of the future projects each government entity hopes to move forward with in the coming year.

Starting with South Jacksonville President Harry Jennings, one of the major highlights for the Village over the past year included major improvements to several parks.

Chairman Zeller says that, among the talking points in Morgan County over the past year deals with the Animal Shelter.

In terms of the city of Jacksonville, Mayor Ezard says the major highlight of the past year was the new water plant.

All three of the local leaders addressed the crowd, then stayed and answered a number of questions from members of the audience.