Local Colleges Co-Sponsoring a Career Fair on Wednesday

By Blake Schnitker on March 16 at 12:06pm

Three local colleges are teaming up to sponsor a career fair for students Wednesday on the campus of Illinois College.

Lincoln Land Community College, MacMurray College and Illinois College are co-sponsoring this year’s Jacksonville College and Community Career Fair.

Students and community members will have the opportunity to explore career options as more than fifty employers from Jacksonville and the surrounding area are registered to attend.

Employment recruiters from a number of occupational fields will be there to speak with students and community members about various employment opportunities.

The Jacksonville College and Community Career Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Illinois College’s Bruner Fitness Center, located on Edgehill Road.

Parking will be available at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Edgehill Road, as well as a large parking lot on Park Street across from the IC football field.

Click here to find a full list of registered employers.