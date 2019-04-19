Local computer recycling event set for Saturday

The local Goodwill is holding a computer recycling event during the day tomorrow.

Land of Lincoln Goodwill is partnering with Dell to host a computer recycling event here as well as in Champaign and Springfield.

The event is free, and resident can drive up and drop off old, broken computers and all types of computer peripherals in the parking lot at the Goodwill at 1205 West Morton Avenue.

The recycling event will begin at 10 am tomorrow and will continue until 2 pm.

Residents can drop off old and broken computers and other computer-related devices, including computer monitors, printers, scanners, modems, and varieties of computer cables.

The only thing that is expressly not being accepted at the event tomorrow are old TVs.

Goodwill employees will assist resident in removing items from cars, as well as offering tax receipts. Residents must also be sure to remove all personal data from hard drives or other storage media before donating any items to Goodwill.

Though Dell is co-sponsoring the event, any and all computer brands will be accepted.

Other small electronics such as gaming systems, DVD players and audio equipment, can always be donated for recycling at any Goodwill retail store donation door any day of the week. The event tomorrow is strictly limited to computers and computer-related peripherals.