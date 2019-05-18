Local Congressman Drafts Bill to Lower Drug Costs

A local congressman is calling for bipartisanship to lower costs on prescription drug prices. Illinois 13th U.S. Representative Rodney Davis is asking for a new bill in the House to pass that would allow for competitive drug prices and removing blockades for generic drugs to enter the open market.

Davis says he wants a bi-partisan, clean vote that would help out drug prices. Davis is co-sponsoring House Resolution 965, or the CREATES Act, which would implement reforms that would prevent anti-competition by drug companies without throwing extra money at the Affordable Care Act. Davis has long been an opponent of the Affordable Care Act and doesn’t feel it does anything that solves the nation’s healthcare problems.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought a bill to the house floor on May 16th that packaged 3 healthcare bills together that had only partisan support when it was voted on. President Trump and Senate Republicans have vowed not to sign the bill. The Pelosi measure puts more than $400 million into the Affordable Care Act’s programs for sign-ups, drug marketplaces, and the ACA’s Navigator program.

Davis will once again face off against Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan in the 2020 election for the 13th District House seat. One of Londrigan’s main pillars of her campaign was her full support of the Affordable Care Act’s measures to provide healthcare coverage. Davis’ sponsorship of the drug pricing act in the House is likely a measure that will come up again during their campaign next year.