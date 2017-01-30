Local Couple Donates House to Illinois College

A local couple has made a large donation to a local college. Dr. and Mrs. Ernst Chester Bone are gifting their home, located at 1225 Mound Avenue, to Illinois College. Dr. Bone, commonly known to the community as Chet, graduated from IC in 1936 and was Director of Admissions at the college before attending University of Illinois Medical School.

Barbara Farley, President of Illinois College says that the Bones have been avid supporters of the college for decades and this most recent gift of their home will become a wonderful new part of Illinois College and will act as a lasting testament to Chet’s legacy in Jacksonville.